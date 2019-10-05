|
Leon A. Maben, 81, of 338 Congress St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
Born April 2, 1938 in Bradford, he was a son of the late David M. and Katherine Johnson Maben. He was a 1956 graduate of Bradford High School.
In 1961, he married Judith D. Ludwig Maben, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 17, 1984, he married Erma L. "Linda" Ladlee Maben, who passed away Sept. 28, 1991. On Oct. 3, 2004 he married Wandamarie Eller Maben, who survives.
Leon served in the United States Army as a SFC from 1957 until he was honorably discharged in 1976.
Leon was employed at the Bradford City Garbage Department and later at the Water Authority.
He was a member of American Legion Post 108, Post 212, The Eagles Club, Moose Lodge 124, and The Marche Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Wandamarie are two daughters, Lisa Ann (the late Jeff) Prosser of Austin, and Tina Marie (the late Dale Jr.) Meacham of Port Allegany; two sons, Timothy (Amie) Maben of Port Allegany, and Richard (Becky) Maben of Port Allegany; one brother Jim (Nancy) Maben of Westerville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two wives; six brothers David, Donald, John, Ernest, Robert, and Edwin; and three sisters, Nancy Maben, Helen Johnson, and Evelyn Roberts.
Friends are invited to attend graveside services at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) in Willow Dale Cemetery with the Rev. W. LeRoy Beckes, retired Presbyterian minister, officiating, followed by full military honors, accorded by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, and the United States Army.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019