|
|
JESSUP - Leon E. Pire, 85, of Bradford, died Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at Mid Valley Health Care Center.
His first wife was Betty M. Coval Pire. His present wife is Dorothy Good Pire of Forest City.
Born in Allegany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ronald and Nora Bryant Pire. He moved to Bradford as a young child and spent most of his life there. He attended Bradford Area schools and was employed for the street department.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved camping. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Also surviving are sons, Lonnie and wife Cathy of Union City; Kevin and wife Sharon of Bradford; Robert of Penfield, Shawn of Bradford, and a stepson, Jamie Holsinger and wife Amy of Forest City and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, and a daughter, Betsy Pire and sons Richard and Mark Pire.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019