Leona Ruth Matson, 60, of 271 East Main St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (April 4, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Nov. 13, 1958, in Binghamton, N.Y., she is a daughter of Allen Matson and Ethel Clinton Matson of Port Allegany. She was a 1977 graduate of Port Allegany High School.

Leona had been employed in home health care at Helpmates and CRI and later at Beacon Light.

She was a member of the Grace Chapel Church in Farmers Valley where she also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Surviving is her spouse of 38 years, Dan Green, her parents, three daughters, Tanya (George) Stuckey of Port Allegany, Brandy (Tim) Malachowsky of Bluefield, W.Va., and Cheri (Shawn) Andrews of Bradford; three sons, George (Jill) Carr of Godley, Texas, Craig (Nathan) Schweigart of Wellsville, N.Y., and Matthew Green of Bradford; two sisters, Jayne Gamet of Erie, and Susan Beeson of Port Allegany; three brothers, Allen Matson of Wellsville, N.Y., Clint Emerson in Pennsylvania, and Jason (Lisa) Ableidinger of Port Allegany; 11 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lynda Matson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St., where at noon, funeral services will be held with Rev. Jerry Stauffer, pastor of Grace Chapel Church in Farmers Valley, officiating. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery in Port Allegany.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Autism Speaks Inc., 216 N Haddon Ave. #403, Westmont, NJ 08108

