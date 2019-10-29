|
LeRoy Delbert Skinner, 91, was called home to the Lord at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at his daughter's home in Lima, Ohio.
LeRoy was born Nov. 26, 1927 in Hog Hollow, Pa,, to the late Elmer Elsworth and Bertha Hilliard Skinner. On Oct. 3, 1948, he married the love of his life, Lois Jane Ferry Skinner.
Leroy was a 1945 graduate of New Bethlehem High School in New Bethlehem. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre in Okinawa, Japan. Leroy retired in 1991 after 43 years of service from McCourt Label Printing Company, where he worked as a pressman.
He was a man of many talents and enjoyed tinkering in his garage and fixing things around the house. He was known for his pine needle baskets that he made for his family and friends. Leroy loved the Lord and was a Lay Leader for the E.U.B. Church and member of the West Branch United Methodist Church in Bradford. He especially loved wintering in Florida with his beloved wife and spending time with his family and friends. Leroy was always willing to lend a helping hand and considered it his mission in life to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois Jane Skinner of Bradford; daughter, Candace L. "Candy" (Bob) Newland of Lima, Ohio; four sons, Gary L. Skinner of Tucson, Ariz., Larry A. (Linda) Skinner of Bradford, Leland G. "Lee" (Barb) Skinner of Cyclone, and Cameron "Brent" (Amy) Skinner of Rochester, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Goodman of Bradford and sister-in-law, Alice Sayers of Bradford.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Skinner and Gerald Skinner; daughter-in-law, Shannon Skinner and brother-in-law, Lionel Sayers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at West Branch United Methodist Church, 605 W. Washington St., Bradford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church or the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services in Lima, Ohio is honored to care for the Skinner family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019