Born in Sterling Run, on Jan. 22, 1951, he was a son of the late Thomas and Caroline Conners Hart. He was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Aug. 3, 1990, in Carrollton, N.Y., he married Sandra L. Lamb Hart, who preceded him in death on April 6, 2016.

He formerly worked at Case Cutlery and for many years was a contractor for Cline Builders in Bradford.

He was a member of the VFW of Bradford, and enjoyed watching golf, NASCAR and football.

Surviving are three daughters, Kimberly (Charles) Powell of Titusville, Fla., Vickie Clark of Bradford, and Jenny Clark of Bradford; two sons, Todd Hart of Titusville, Fla., and Bucky (Michele) Clark of Bradford; 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Byerly of Bradford, Virginia Kellogg of Allegany, N.Y., and Connie Baker of Greensboro; two brothers, Sam Hart of Turtlepoint, and Tom (Pat) Hart of Bradford; one dear family friend, Lil Studor of Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son Leslie T. Hart, one grandson Benjamin Franklin Palmer Jr., and three sisters and two brothers.

At Les's request there will be no services observed. Burial will be with his wife in St. Elizabeth Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to a .

Online condolences may be expressed at

