1/
Leslie Thomas Schlopy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERIE - Leslie Thomas Schlopy, 70, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (June 28, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
He was born in Bradford on April 15, 1950, to the late Wesley and Iola VanCamp Schlopy.
Leslie enjoyed fixing and cleaning his car, fishing, going to the casino, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Leslie is preceded in death by four brothers, Rusty Schlopy, Butch Schlopy, Roy Schlopy, Jird Ford, and a sister, Judy McGuire.
Leslie will be remembered by his beloved wife, Vicky (McCracken) Schlopy, sons Thomas Schlopy of Bradford and Shawn Schlopy of Bradford, daughters Lisa Harris (Doyle) of Bradford, Kim Rosell (Todd) of Guyton, GA, brothers Rod Schlopy, Robert Schlopy, and Ross Schlopy (Joy), sisters Cindy Schlopy, Fay Waid (Dale), Carol Dickerson, and Kathy Schlopy, all of Bradford. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 3 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved