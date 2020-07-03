ERIE - Leslie Thomas Schlopy, 70, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (June 28, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

He was born in Bradford on April 15, 1950, to the late Wesley and Iola VanCamp Schlopy.

Leslie enjoyed fixing and cleaning his car, fishing, going to the casino, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Leslie is preceded in death by four brothers, Rusty Schlopy, Butch Schlopy, Roy Schlopy, Jird Ford, and a sister, Judy McGuire.

Leslie will be remembered by his beloved wife, Vicky (McCracken) Schlopy, sons Thomas Schlopy of Bradford and Shawn Schlopy of Bradford, daughters Lisa Harris (Doyle) of Bradford, Kim Rosell (Todd) of Guyton, GA, brothers Rod Schlopy, Robert Schlopy, and Ross Schlopy (Joy), sisters Cindy Schlopy, Fay Waid (Dale), Carol Dickerson, and Kathy Schlopy, all of Bradford. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506



