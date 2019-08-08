|
KANE - Lewis "Bud" W. Cooper, 81, died Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at the Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in Kane, the son of the late Lewis and Ruth Holt Cooper.
He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Tuhovak, Elizabeth Cooper and Janice Cooper; two nephews, Stephen (Lynne) Tuhovak and James Tuhovak; one niece Cathy (Patrick Murphy) Tuhovak; and three grandnieces, Alexandra, Victoria and Natassia.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cummings Funeral Home, where a funeral ceremony will follow with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 8, 2019