Lillian C. Studor, 80, of Fosterview Drive, Bradford, formerly of Eldred, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 21, 1939, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Loretta Soper Anderson. She was a 1957 graduate of Bradford High School.
In 1970 she married Don Studor, who preceded her in death in 1984.
Lillian had been employed at Nick's Red Hots, Backus Company in Smethport, Bradford Hospital and Pleasant Hill Personal Care Home, and prior to retirement was a nanny for area families.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, Goodwill shopping, but she mostly enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Robin (Warren) Fuller of Bradford, LaWanda (Noah) Knauer of Port Allegany; one son, Donnie (Sharon) Studor of Erie; one nephew David Horvath and one daughter-in-law Deb Kline of Bradford; two brothers, John Anderson of Bradford and George Anderson of Bradford; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, special friends, Eve, Linda, Joann, and Michelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son William Kline, three brothers, and three sisters.
Family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave, where at 6 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorials if desired may be made to the American Cancer Society
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
