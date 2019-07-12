Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Copeland. View Sign Service Information Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-7149 Visitation 10:00 AM Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian M. Copeland, 86, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Mabel Henry Wheelock.

She was a 1951 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.

She was a past matron of Keystone Chapter No. 2, and was a member of Phoenix Chapter No. 15 Order of the Eastern Star at the time of her death. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Trinity Commandery #58 in Bradford.Along with her husband Manley, she helped run their former farm in Turtlepoint, where they raised Scottish Highland cattle.

She was employed by Dresser Manufacturing, Bradford, for over 35 years, retiring in 1994.

She is survived by one son, Daniel (Patricia) McGarry of Bloomsburg; one daughter, Debra (Grant) Nichols of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Steve (Cherilyn) Nichols, Adam (Jenna) Nichols, Michelle (Jim) Eschrich, Rebecca (Genie) Koo, Toni (Joe Henton) Sherrick, Sarah Nichols, Daniel L. (Meghan) McGarry, Michael (Susan) McGarry and Matthew McGarry; eleven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Rachel, Carina, Wyatt, Madelyn, Elizabeth, Victoria, Moira, Rue and Isabella and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two husbands, Henry Fillio and Manley Copeland; ex-husband, Ken McGarry Jr., two brothers, Donald Wheelock and Richard Wheelock and three sisters, Lois Wheelock, Joan Hart and Myrna Neel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with a funeral service to immediately follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Price, pastor of the Church of Christ, officiating.

Private burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to a .

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Online condolences can be expressed at



