Lillian Miller

Lillian M. Miller, 95, of Derrick Road, Bradford, passed away, Monday, (July 13, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on May 4, 1925, in Showers, she was a daughter of the late Arnold K. and Jennie (Smith) McCauley. She attended the Otto Area Schools graduating in 1943.
On Dec. 29, 1945, she married her first husband Robert H. Snyder who preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 1988. In October of 1990 at the Derrick City United Methodist Church, Lillian married her long time friend Raymond D. Miller who survives.
Lillian worked for Munitions Plant in Eldred after high school, then worked for Zippo manufacturing for 35 years, retiring in 1991.
She was a member of the Overcomer's Church of Faith in Aiken.
Lillian was a member of the North American Benefit Association and with her husband Ray, she was a member and the public education officer of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-7, helping in the lakes and dams throughout Pennsylvania and New York.
She loved fishing, boating, and camping. She had a love for animals, especially her cats, dogs, and chickens. She loved cooking and baking.
Lillian is survived by her husband Ray of 30 years, a daughter, Darlene M. Covert, of Eldred, a step daughter, Susan (David) Hazlett, of Bradford, two step sons, Raymond (Kathy) Miller, Jr., of Bradford and Steven (Lesley) Miller, of Derrick City, grandchildren, Ralph (Diana) Covert, Jr., Robert (Vicki) Covert, Jeremiah (Sarah Griesbaum) Miller, Amy (Tanner) Danielson, Karley (Carson) Kepler, Steven (Brittany Skillman) Miller II, Brianna Miller, Stacy Hazlett, Amanda (Robert Jr.) Hargett, Ashley (Trevor) Ploetz, Heather (Mitchell McGoughlin) Hazlett, many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Robert H. Snyder, and siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Overcomer's Church of Faith, Sunday, July 19, 2020, visitation starts at 12:30 with a service to follow with the Rev. Frank P. Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
