Linda G. Peterson, 77, of Bradford, formerly of Ormsby and Smethport, passed away Wednesday (April 3, 2019).

Born March 19, 1942, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Francis R. and Eva B Botsford Tyger. She was a 1961 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Aug. 5, 1962, she married Arthur H. Peterson Sr., who died Nov. 26, 1996.

She was a member of West Branch United Methodist Church, Smethport T.O.P.S. Club, American Legion Auxiliary of Smethport, she was a 4H leader for 15 years. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Linda had been employed at Corning Glass, and Bradford Electronics.

Surviving is one daughter, Cheri L. (Brent) Sera of Bradford; two sons, Arthur H. Peterson Jr. of Leonardtown, Md., and Aaron F. Peterson of Smethport; six grandchildren, Caleb Benson, Dakota Sera, Lucas Peterson, Madison Sera, Brandon Peterson, Emma Sera; and one great-grandchild, Sophia Benson; two nieces, Brandi Gee and Tracie Merritt; and one nephew, Chris Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Cheryl Gee, and Judy Mullineaux, one nephew David Gee, and her companion of many years, Edwin Spittler.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the West Branch United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church or a .

