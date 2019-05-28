Linda R. Updegrove, 71, of 65 Euclid Avenue, Bradford, passed away February 7, 2019, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Friends will be received on Saturday June 1, 2019, from Noon to 1 pm in the Asbury United Methodist Church. At 1 pm, a Celebration of Linda's life will begin with Rev. Matt Blake, pastor officiating. Burial will be in Bolivar Cemetery.
Memorial if desired may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701 or the .
Published in The Bradford Era on May 28, 2019