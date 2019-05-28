Linda Updegrove

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Obituary
Linda R. Updegrove, 71, of 65 Euclid Avenue, Bradford, passed away February 7, 2019, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Friends will be received on Saturday June 1, 2019, from Noon to 1 pm in the Asbury United Methodist Church. At 1 pm, a Celebration of Linda's life will begin with Rev. Matt Blake, pastor officiating. Burial will be in Bolivar Cemetery.
Memorial if desired may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701 or the .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on May 28, 2019
