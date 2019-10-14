|
|
Rev. Lionel Eugene Sayers, 94, Pastor Emeritus of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, of 16 Constitution Ave., Bradford, passed away Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at his residence, with his loving wife of 75 years by his side.
Born Jan. 11, 1925, in Parnassus, he was a son of the late Russell Sayers Sr. and Martha Musthaf Sayers Moorehead.
Lionel attended Clarion Limestone High School. He enlisted into the United States Army Infantry and was honorably discharged. Lionel's career started as a lineman at Bell Telephone.
On Oct. 15, 1943, in Frogtown, he married the love of his life, Alice Mae Ferry Sayers, who survives.
In 1953, Lionel felt the calling to become a pastor and enrolled at Fredonia College. He completed the Conference Course Study under the Evangelical United Brethren Church (EUB) and was ordained in 1960.
Rev. Sayers' first pastoral assignment was to the Hartfield and Elms Flats EUB Churches followed by the Sugar Lake, Donation and Mount Pleasant EUB Churches. During this time, he also served as Chaplain of the County Homes in Dewittville, N.Y., and Dunkirk, N.Y., and as a director of Jr. Camp at Findley Lake, N.Y. In 1967, he was assigned to Pastor the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church (UMC) in Lewis Run where he served for 11 years. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of United Methodist Churches, the Bradford Ministerial Association and volunteered at the outreach program for children.
In 1978, when Multiple Sclerosis limited his speech and ability to visit congregants, Rev. Sayers left church ministry but continued to minster through his infectious crooked smile while being the owner and operator of The Sharp Shop. Before MS limited his activities, Rev. Sayers loved to be in nature, whether it was walking in the woods, hunting or gardening. In his later years, he continued his love of nature through Sunday drives and feeding and watching the birds outside his window. He was also a lifetime member of the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Alice, are five daughters, Sherlyn Sue (Sam) Deeter of Raleigh, N.C.; Marsha Kay Remington of Harlingen, Texas; Brenda Joy (Millard Gentner) Sayers of West Valley, N.Y.; Celia Ann (Tim) Brinker,of Henderson, N.C.; and Penny Lee (Mike) Carroll of Cary, N.C.; and one daughter-in-law, Noreen Sayers of Cooperstown. He leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister- and brother-in-law, Lois and LeRoy Skinner of Bradford; and sister-in-law, Lucille Sayers of New Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews as well as the many caregivers that helped to care for him over the past 16 years, including Cathy Kennedy who faithfully cared for him each morning.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Eugene Sayers; brother Russel Sayers Jr.; step-father, Earl Moorehead; brothers- and sisters-in law, Cynthia Sayers, Ralph and Iwilda Ferry, LeRoy and Hazel Ferry, and Harold, Irene, and Margaret Ferry; and nephews, Jerry Ferry, Robert Ferry and Don Sayers.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday (Oct.18, 2019) at Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, 1447 South Avenue, Lewis Run, from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Ken Duffee, Pastor, and the Rev. Roger Peterson officiating. The service will be followed by a lunch for family and friends. A private burial will be held at Frogtown Cemetery in Clarion County.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019