Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Davis. View Sign Service Information Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-7149 Send Flowers Obituary



Lloyd Brooks Davis, 81, of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, (June 24, 2019).

He was born in

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sons, Larry Davis (infant son), Terry Davis, James Davis, and Kevin Davis, two sisters, Linda Field and Ruth Ann Dunbar, as well as two brothers-in-law, Chester Passmore and Lindell Hoy.

In Lloyd's early years, he traveled as a driller where he worked all over the United States and Australia. He established Davis Well Service back in the early 1970s. In addition to owning and operating Davis Well Service, he was a drilling superintendent for Pennzoil Productions, when he retired in 1992. Lloyd also owned and operated Davis Water Well Drilling until his passing.

He enjoyed traveling, taking drives, his morning breakfast club with his fellow friends, telling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren stories and feeding his birds and chipmunks.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly Ann Pulliam Davis; a daughter, Deborah Ann (Greg) Moyer of Marshburg; a son, Mark A. (Cathi) Davis of Erie; grandchildren, Philip Davis of Bradford, Melissa (Michael Stratos) Bashor of Cranberry Township, Mary Anne Obermeyer of Bradford, Kyle (Kortney) Davis of Bradford, James (Elaine) Davis of Johnstown, N.Y., Ladi Davis of Johnstown, N.Y., Darci (Mike) Corignani of Marshburg, Ashtin (Anthony) Sirabella of Gibsonia, Mark Davis II of Warren, Elizabeth Davis of Erie, and Evan Davis of Erie; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, James (Alma) Davis of Oklahoma City, Okla., sister, Nellie (Ernest) Essary of Lewisville, Texas, brother Robert (Judy) Davis of Tyron, N.C., two sisters-in-law, Janice Hoy of Norris City, Ill., and Patricia Passmore of Carmi, Ill.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday at the Mascho Funeral Home, 75 Kennedy Street, Bradford from noon until the time of the service at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Max Simms officiating. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation Services, 2802 Sterrettania Rd Erie, PA 16506. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A., 80 Glenwood Dr., Bradford, PA 16701. Please send condolences to

Lloyd Brooks Davis, 81, of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, (June 24, 2019).He was born in Smith 's Ferry, on Sept. 15, 1937 to the late Darius K. and Mary L. Martin Davis.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sons, Larry Davis (infant son), Terry Davis, James Davis, and Kevin Davis, two sisters, Linda Field and Ruth Ann Dunbar, as well as two brothers-in-law, Chester Passmore and Lindell Hoy.In Lloyd's early years, he traveled as a driller where he worked all over the United States and Australia. He established Davis Well Service back in the early 1970s. In addition to owning and operating Davis Well Service, he was a drilling superintendent for Pennzoil Productions, when he retired in 1992. Lloyd also owned and operated Davis Water Well Drilling until his passing.He enjoyed traveling, taking drives, his morning breakfast club with his fellow friends, telling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren stories and feeding his birds and chipmunks.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly Ann Pulliam Davis; a daughter, Deborah Ann (Greg) Moyer of Marshburg; a son, Mark A. (Cathi) Davis of Erie; grandchildren, Philip Davis of Bradford, Melissa (Michael Stratos) Bashor of Cranberry Township, Mary Anne Obermeyer of Bradford, Kyle (Kortney) Davis of Bradford, James (Elaine) Davis of Johnstown, N.Y., Ladi Davis of Johnstown, N.Y., Darci (Mike) Corignani of Marshburg, Ashtin (Anthony) Sirabella of Gibsonia, Mark Davis II of Warren, Elizabeth Davis of Erie, and Evan Davis of Erie; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, James (Alma) Davis of Oklahoma City, Okla., sister, Nellie (Ernest) Essary of Lewisville, Texas, brother Robert (Judy) Davis of Tyron, N.C., two sisters-in-law, Janice Hoy of Norris City, Ill., and Patricia Passmore of Carmi, Ill.Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday at the Mascho Funeral Home, 75 Kennedy Street, Bradford from noon until the time of the service at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Max Simms officiating. Burial will be private.Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation Services, 2802 Sterrettania Rd Erie, PA 16506. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A., 80 Glenwood Dr., Bradford, PA 16701. Please send condolences to daviscremationservices.com Published in The Bradford Era from June 28 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close