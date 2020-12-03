1/1
Lois Brown
PORT ALLEGANY - Lois E. Brown, 90, of Roslindale, Mass., formerly of Port Allegany and Lockport, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) in the Hebrew Senior Life, Roslindale, Mass.
Born Dec. 28, 1929, in Wrights, she was a daughter of Lessie E. and Ethel L. Meacham Eastman. On Sept. 2, 1962, in Port Allegany, she married Robert L. Brown, who died July 7, 2016. They were married 53 years.
Lois was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1947 and Bryant & Stratton in Buffalo, N.Y.
She was employed with J.F. Bentley Inc. of Williamsville, N.Y., before her retirement.
She was a member of the Lockport Alliance Church. Lois enjoyed music and playing the piano, along with walking and shopping.
Surviving is a daughter, Leslie J. (Todd) Lardy of Boston, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Dolores K. Eastman of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, a brother, Lloyd E. Eastman; and a sister, Mariam E. Dickerson.
Private visitation and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Due to the pandemic circumstances, friends are invited to the website: lockportalliance.org at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) to view the funeral service for Lois Brown.
Memorials can be made to the Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Rd., Lockport, NY, 14094.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
