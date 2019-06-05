Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Carman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois A Carman, 95, of 76 Harding Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born March 2, 1924, in Princeton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James and Mae Whitney Sargent. She attended Bradford area schools.

On June 2, 1944, in Allegany, N.Y., she married Robert C. Carman who died May 29, 2019.

Lois was employed as a microfilmer at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Surviving is one son, Creig C. Carman of Bradford, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends that have been caring over the years.

Lois was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Colley Miller, and one brother James Sargent.

Private service will be observed for family only. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be expressed at

