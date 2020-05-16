KANE - Lois A. "Loie" Lundeen, 94, formerly of 337 Haines St., Kane, died Wednesday morning (May 13, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided.
Born Aug. 3, 1925, in Kane, she was the daughter of Charles and Anna Johnson Lundeen.
After graduation from Kane Area schools, she was a clerk for the Department of Education in Philadelphia. For over 46 years, she was a bookkeeper for Kane Gas Light and Heating Company.
Lois was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Kane, where she sang in the Chancel Choir and was the church's first female deacon. She volunteered for many years at the Lutheran Home at Kane, among other places, and was awarded the Citizen of the Year in 1999 by the Kane Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving are nieces Margaret Young of Philadelphia, Sue (Ron) Zampogna of Kane, Diana (Lou) Danielson of Fairfax Station, Va. and Cindy (Pat) Troise of Dix Hills, N.Y.; nephews Charles Lundeen of Sunrise, Ariz., Don (Coleen) Lundeen of Kane, Jim Lundeen of Vero Beach, Fla. and John Lundeen of Wickenburg, Ariz.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by a niece Pat Lemmon and brothers Delmar, DeVere and Donald Lundeen.
A COVID-19-restricted service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will be held privately on Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 103 Greeves St., or to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., both in Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Born Aug. 3, 1925, in Kane, she was the daughter of Charles and Anna Johnson Lundeen.
After graduation from Kane Area schools, she was a clerk for the Department of Education in Philadelphia. For over 46 years, she was a bookkeeper for Kane Gas Light and Heating Company.
Lois was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Kane, where she sang in the Chancel Choir and was the church's first female deacon. She volunteered for many years at the Lutheran Home at Kane, among other places, and was awarded the Citizen of the Year in 1999 by the Kane Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving are nieces Margaret Young of Philadelphia, Sue (Ron) Zampogna of Kane, Diana (Lou) Danielson of Fairfax Station, Va. and Cindy (Pat) Troise of Dix Hills, N.Y.; nephews Charles Lundeen of Sunrise, Ariz., Don (Coleen) Lundeen of Kane, Jim Lundeen of Vero Beach, Fla. and John Lundeen of Wickenburg, Ariz.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by a niece Pat Lemmon and brothers Delmar, DeVere and Donald Lundeen.
A COVID-19-restricted service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will be held privately on Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 103 Greeves St., or to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., both in Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.