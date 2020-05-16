PORT ALLEGANY - Lois Ann Olmstead, 86, of Port Allegany, died Friday (May 15, 2020) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
She was born April 9, 1934 in Port Allegany, a daughter of Leon and Lila Main Hultz. On Feb. 12, 1967, in Newell Creek, Eldred, she married Charles Olmstead, who survives.
Mrs. Olmstead attended Port Allegany schools.
Lois was a homemaker and loved being with her family.
She was a 4-H leader, a director on the McKean County Fair Board, a member of the Rabbit Club of Olean, N.Y., and was a huge animal lover.
Surviving in addition to her husband Charles, are one son: James (Monica) Gotshall Jr. in Tennessee; two daughter, Joy (Kim) Fortner of Port Allegany and Jill (Tom) Jordan of Smethport; seven grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; eight great-grandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Marion Hultz, one sister Vida Brennen and a grandson, Clinton Jordan.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.