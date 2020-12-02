KANE - Lois Ann Galvin Wilson, 87, formerly of 406 Oak St. in Kane, died Monday morning (Nov. 30, 2020) at The Lutheran Home at Kane.
The oldest of four children, Lois was born on July 14, 1933 in Kane to Roderick Francis Galvin and Anna Dodson Galvin. As a young woman, she attended the Saint Vincent School of Nursing in Erie, Pennsylvania and returned home to serve as a registered nurse at the Kane Community Hospital. Known widely as a comforting and witty caretaker, she worked as a nurse until 1995.
As a nurse, Lois was proud to be one of the original participants of the Nurses' Health Study, a massive decades-long research study led by the Harvard Medical School. The survey has made many important contributions to scientific knowledge and public health, saving countless lives.
Lois was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Callistus Roman Catholic Church, a volunteer at The Lutheran Home at Kane, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a member of the Registered Nurse Club, and-later in life-a member of the Kane Garden Club. A devoted lover of music, she was an excellent pianist and was often seen dancing around the kitchen to the tune of her favorite polka station. She was a remarkably resourceful gardener whose cooking, canning and baking skills were legendary among family.
Married for 53 years, Lois was a loyal mother to five loving children. Surviving are Bruce Wilson of Hambleton, W.Va.; Vicki (Richard) Reilly of Sayre.; Glen (Susan) Wilson of Kane; John (Sarah) Wilson of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Susan (Michael) Koehler of Asheboro, N.C.; brother Bob (Kit) Galvin of Fairfield, Calif.; sister Marilyn Galvin (Tony) Wallace of Kane; brother-in-law Vincent Keyes of Edgward, Fla.; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet Marie Galvin Keyes, and husband Robert Larry Wilson.
With COVID restrictions applying, visitation will be held in the Gathering Space at St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m., at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held there with pastor William O'Brien as celebrant. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Home at Kane or St. Callistus Catholic Church in memory of Lois Wilson.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com