Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Life Fellowship 50 Sullivan Road Bradford , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Lorraine Wolfe, 94, of Forestbrook Drive, Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Bradford, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday (July 8, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

Born March 21, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late James M. and Gertrude A. Orton Burns.

In 1949 in Allegany, N.Y., she married her husband James "Ralph" Wolfe, who died Sept. 16, 1993.

Lois was employed by Corning Glass Works for 31 years.

She is a treasured member of the body of Christ and was a faithful member of People's Christian Fellowship Church in Bradford.

Lois lived a life made rich by her faith, family, and friends, of whom she had many. She is known for her prevailing strength, her enduring faith, her sense of humor, her giving heart, and her avid love of playing cards with her family and friends. Lois shared her exceptional talent for knitting and crocheting with all of those she loved and donated many handcrafted items to various medical facilities and schools.

Lois was the mother of four blessed children: the late James (the late Glenda) Whelan of Bradford, Lea (Esther) Wolfe of Abilene, Texas, Lynn (Robert) Cotton of Gastonia, N.C., and the late Janet (Clayton) Mealy of Kane. She was an extremely proud and supportive grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She is also survived by one sister, Jean Burns Collins of Auburn, Calif., numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many grand- and great-grand- nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband, and children, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Violet Burns Shultz, Ruth Burns Feura, and Rose Burns Kalupson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on July 27, at 11 a.m. in the New Life Fellowship, 50 Sullivan Road, Bradford.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her memory to People's Christian Fellowship Church, 10 Harding Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Lois Lorraine Wolfe, 94, of Forestbrook Drive, Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Bradford, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday (July 8, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family at her residence.Born March 21, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late James M. and Gertrude A. Orton Burns.In 1949 in Allegany, N.Y., she married her husband James "Ralph" Wolfe, who died Sept. 16, 1993.Lois was employed by Corning Glass Works for 31 years.She is a treasured member of the body of Christ and was a faithful member of People's Christian Fellowship Church in Bradford.Lois lived a life made rich by her faith, family, and friends, of whom she had many. She is known for her prevailing strength, her enduring faith, her sense of humor, her giving heart, and her avid love of playing cards with her family and friends. Lois shared her exceptional talent for knitting and crocheting with all of those she loved and donated many handcrafted items to various medical facilities and schools.Lois was the mother of four blessed children: the late James (the late Glenda) Whelan of Bradford, Lea (Esther) Wolfe of Abilene, Texas, Lynn (Robert) Cotton of Gastonia, N.C., and the late Janet (Clayton) Mealy of Kane. She was an extremely proud and supportive grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.She is also survived by one sister, Jean Burns Collins of Auburn, Calif., numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many grand- and great-grand- nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, husband, and children, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Violet Burns Shultz, Ruth Burns Feura, and Rose Burns Kalupson.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on July 27, at 11 a.m. in the New Life Fellowship, 50 Sullivan Road, Bradford.Local arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her memory to People's Christian Fellowship Church, 10 Harding Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close