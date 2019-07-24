Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Fellowship
50 Sullivan Road
Bradford, PA
1925 - 2019
Lois Wolfe Obituary
Lois Lorraine Wolfe, 94, of Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Bradford, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday (July 8, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday in the New Life Fellowship, 50 Sullivan Road, Bradford.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on July 24, 2019
