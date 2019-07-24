|
Lois Lorraine Wolfe, 94, of Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Bradford, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday (July 8, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday in the New Life Fellowship, 50 Sullivan Road, Bradford.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 24, 2019