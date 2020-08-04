1/1
Loraine Keck
FRANKFORD, Del. - Loraine Jo Freer Keck, 73, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away Thursday (July 30th, 2020) at home.
Loraine was born Feb. 5th, 1947, in Port Allegany, the daughter of Josephine and Lawrence Freer. She was a graduate of Port Allegany Jr. Sr. High School; she went on to receive a B.S. Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh while also receiving a health care administrative degree from John Hopkins University where she worked in oncology. Loraine was also a national childhood cancer advocate.
She worked for Marriott International as a regional director of sales. Loraine loved the beach, watching sunrises and sunsets, collecting seashells, watching dolphins, and taking long walks. Loraine loved all animals and supported many rescues and shelters, Brandy Wine Valley SPCA and Senior Paws Sanctuary of Delaware among them.
Loraine loved her family dearly and is survived by a son, Christopher (Lisa) Keck of Port Allegany, Pa.; a daughter, Michelle Keck of Wilmington, Del.; granddaughters Brittany Keck of Bradford, Pa., and Marium Pasdar of Washington, D.C., and grandsons Jordan (Ashley) Wallace of Millerton, Pa., and JC (Christina) Pasdar of Wilmington, Del.
Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Lawrence Freer and a brother, Raymond Freer.
A private memorial will be held on the beach in Delaware at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
