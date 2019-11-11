|
|
Lori L. Kremer, 56, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1962, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Earl and Shirley Bunce Simmons.
On Sept. 26, 1987, in Bradford she married David E. Kremer, who survives.
Lori enjoyed playing bingo and making trips to the casino. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She worked as a CNA at various local nursing homes during her lifetime.
In addition to her husband of 32 years, David Kremer of Bradford, she is survived by four daughters, Holly Major, Pattianne (Jon Meacham) Kremer, Erin Johnson and Haley (Michael) Troupe, all of Bradford; four sisters; two brothers; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister.
At the family's request there will be no visitation. A private celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019