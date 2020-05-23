PORT ALLEGANY - Lorrie L Carley, 52, of Port Allegany, died Friday (May 22 2020) at her home in Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 24, 2020.