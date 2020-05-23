Lorrie Carley
PORT ALLEGANY - Lorrie L Carley, 52, of Port Allegany, died Friday (May 22 2020) at her home in Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.


Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
