PORT ALLEGANY - Lorrie L Carley, 52, of Port Allegany, died Friday (May 22 2020) at her home in Port Allegany.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.





