Louis "Bing" Piscitelli, 88, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (March 11, 2019) at the Bradford Manor.

He was born on July 7, 1930, in Bradford, a son of the late Louis V. and Mary Augustino Piscitelli.

He served in the U.S. Army during the

He was a life member of the Lt. John C. Roche Post 212 VFW and the American Legion Post 108 and he was a member of the former Bradford

He was employed as a maintenance man for the Warren State Hospital, Warren, until his retirement.

He is survived by two daughters, Lois "Loey" Snyder of Bradford and Karen (Andy) Ayers of Bradford; one granddaughter, Jennifer Snyder of Bradford and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Norma L. Snyder, four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with a funeral service to immediately follow in the funeral home with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, officiating. Military honors performed by the American Legion Post 108 will follow at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

