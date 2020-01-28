|
Louis R. Stewart, 92, of Clayton, N.C., formerly of Bradford, passed away Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at the Hillside Nursing Home in Wake Forest, N.C.
Born Nov. 11, 1927, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Thomas J and Helen Reed Stewart.
On June 20, 1948, in Johnstown, he married Shirley Rose Reynolds, who preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 1987.
On Oct. 17, 1991, in Bradford, he married Amanda Mae Russell, who preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2018.
He went to Johnstown High School and received an associate degree from Williamsport. He worked for Corning Glass Works in Bradford as a supervisor until his retirement in 1986.
Lou loved painting landscapes in several different medias. He enjoyed playing chess for many years.
Surviving are three children: Sandra (John) Scrivo, Robert L (Alice) Stewart, and Sherry (Russell) Williams; six grandchildren, Michelle (James) Allen, Jamie Stewart, Carissa Stewart, Jennifer Rubin, Jeremy Stewart and Jessica (Daniel) Belvin; 13 great-grandchildren: Hunter Allen, Heather Allen, Holden Allen, Sarah Rubin, Vanessa Rubin, Kyle Stewart, Evan Stewart, Ryan Shine, Saraya Shine, Taylor Belvin, and Daniel Belvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, four sisters, and two brothers.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hollenbeck Cahill Funeral Home, 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020