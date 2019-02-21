Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Austin. View Sign

SMETHPORT - Louise Y. Austin, 92, of Smethport, died Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) in UPMC Kane.

She was born April 26, 1926, in Smethport, a daughter of George and Ellanora Martin Young. In 1942, she married Lowell Austin Sr., who died in November 1961.

Mrs. Austin attended Smethport schools and worked as a baker at the former Market Basket store in Smethport.

She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Smethport and was a longtime member of the E.C.W. (Episcopal Christian Women's Club).

She is survived by four daughters, Helen (Ralph) Dickinson, Marlene (Paul) Conn and Ethel (Tom) Coldren, all of Smethport, and Cynthia (Mike) Longstaff of Port Allegany; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Hubbard; a son, Lowell Austin Jr.; one grandson; one brother, George Young; and one sister, Della Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Smethport, with Deacon Deb Cavagnaro officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Smethport. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

SMETHPORT - Louise Y. Austin, 92, of Smethport, died Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) in UPMC Kane.She was born April 26, 1926, in Smethport, a daughter of George and Ellanora Martin Young. In 1942, she married Lowell Austin Sr., who died in November 1961.Mrs. Austin attended Smethport schools and worked as a baker at the former Market Basket store in Smethport.She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Smethport and was a longtime member of the E.C.W. (Episcopal Christian Women's Club).She is survived by four daughters, Helen (Ralph) Dickinson, Marlene (Paul) Conn and Ethel (Tom) Coldren, all of Smethport, and Cynthia (Mike) Longstaff of Port Allegany; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Hubbard; a son, Lowell Austin Jr.; one grandson; one brother, George Young; and one sister, Della Johnson.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Smethport, with Deacon Deb Cavagnaro officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport. Funeral Home Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.

2 Bank Street

Smethport , PA 16749

(814) 887-5565 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close