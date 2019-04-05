PORT ALLEGANY - Louise E. Loveless, 91, formerly of South Main Street, passed away Tuesday (April 2, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Loveless.
Born Dec. 12, 1927, in Auburn, N.Y., she was a daughter of Daniel and Bessie Brown Sherman. On Nov. 8, 1945, in Clyde, N.Y., she married David Loveless, who preceded her in death.
Louise was a longtime resident of the area for 35 years, coming from Galeton.
She volunteered with the Salvation Army.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet L. Kuntz of Eldred, and Helen A. Loveless of Port Allegany; six sons, Robert D. Loveless in North Carolina, Ronnie (Rebeccah) Loveless of Galeton, Arthur W. (Theresa) Loveless of Duke Center, Steven G. (Paula) Loveless in Ohio, Joseph M. (Cathy) Loveless of Eldred, and Randy L. Loveless of Port Allegany; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, and two sons, Alvin and Andrew Loveless.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 5, 2019