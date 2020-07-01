Lowell Burt Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTVILLE, N.Y. - Lowell B. Burt Sr. of 9687 Deer Creek Road, Genesee, died Monday (June 29, 2020) at his home.
Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home, 51 S. Main St., Portville on Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-noon, with a service to follow in the funeral home at noon.
His complete obituary will appear in a later edition.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved