PORTVILLE, N.Y. - Lowell B. Burt Sr. of 9687 Deer Creek Road, Genesee, died Monday (June 29, 2020) at his home.

Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home, 51 S. Main St., Portville on Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-noon, with a service to follow in the funeral home at noon.

His complete obituary will appear in a later edition.



