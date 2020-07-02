PORTVILLE, N.Y. - Lowell B. "Blaine" "Stretch" Burt Sr., of 9687A Deer Creek Road, Genesee, passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at his home.
Born July 6, 1945 in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late Lowell A. and Ida Roberts Burt.
Lowell worked for many years for Burt Young Sales, in Olean. He enjoyed rebuilding cars, listening to country music, and watching western movies. He was an avid cat lover, and liked to spend time with his cats, Tippy and Lily.
Surviving are; one son, Lowell B. Burt Jr., of Erie, Pa.; one daughter, Lisa Taylor of Cuba; seven grandchildren, Mindy Butts in Pennsylvania, Nicole Burt in Maryland, Jessica Heath in New York, Dalton Taylor of Cuba, Courtney Cornelius of Cuba, Terra Nolan of Cuba, and Christian Burt of Olean; many great-grandchildren; his girlfriend, Joanne Moyer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one son, Todd Burt; one sister, Ziane Burt; one brother, Jeffery Burt; and a half-sister, Gloria Kirk.
Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main Street, Portville, on Friday (July 3rd, 2020) from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette, Pa., on Monday (July 6, 2020). For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Lung Association
, 2564 Walden Ave, #101, Buffalo, NY 14225.
