Loye VanGorder

SMETHPORT - Loye M. "Dolly" VanGorder, 90, of Smethport, passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) in UPMC-Cole, Coudersport.
She was born March 15, 1930, in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Perry Reese and Mabel Viola Graham Shope. On Feb. 10, 1951, she married Charles "Skip" VanGorder, who passed away in 1993.
Dolly was a graduate of Elmira Heights High School. She was a busy housewife tending to the needs of her family and she enjoyed reading and gardening.
She is survived by four children, Robbie H. (Julie) VanGorder of Smethport, Montea (John) Piechocki of Elizabethton, Tenn., Les (Tracey) VanGorder of Bradford and Marla K. Ballard of Greenville, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Maynard Shope of Melbourne, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by one son, Randy Charles VanGorder, and three sisters.
Services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hamlin Memorial Library, 123 S. Mechanic St., Smethport, PA 16749. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.