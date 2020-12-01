PORT ALLEGANY - Lucielle Esther Stromberg, 93, of Cromwell, Conn., formerly of Port Allegany, died on Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) in the Skilled Nursing Section of Covenant Living in Cromwell.
Born Sept. 2, 1927, in Port Allegany, Lucielle was a daughter of Albin and Esther Hagg Nelson. On May 8, 1948, in Port Allegany, she married Robert P. Stromberg, who survives.
She graduated from the Port Allegany High School, class of 1945, and Westbrook Academy, Olean, N.Y. She had many jobs including secretary for Pfeil's Pharmacy and co-owner/operator of the Tot and Teen clothing store in Port Allegany. She was a special education teacher's assistant for 21 years, with Seneca Highland Intermediate Unit 9.
Lucielle was a woman of strong Christian faith and an active member of the Covenant Church in Port Allegany and the Hilltop Covenant Church in Cromwell. She sang in the church choir and for The Sweet Adelines, and she played the piano. She loved music and was often heard humming hymns as she cooked. She delighted in hearing family and friends sing and play for her and encouraged them always. Her lovely knitting, handed down for generations, still reveals her skill and commitment to excellence. One granddaughter describes her as a "classy woman who always had herself pulled together head to toe."
Lucielle's family was her pride and joy. She loved and encouraged each one and welcomed every new baby with open arms. So too, she loved her friends and always had time to share a cup of coffee or meal, a hug and a compassionate ear. She loved to entertain and her door was always open. When you were with Lucielle, you felt at home.
She had the gift to recognize goodness and abundance in her life. She faced loss and pain but did so with faith, courage and perseverance, always choosing to celebrate the "best" parts of her experience. She will be long remembered, by family and friends, for her whole-hearted generosity, her love of fun and laughing until tears streamed down her soft cheeks.
Surviving in addition to her beloved husband, Robert Stromberg of 72 years, are two daughters, Sally (Dennis) Moon and Ingrid (Don) Helander, both of Granby, Conn.; a son, Robert D. (Judith) Stromberg of Hugo, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Brita (Gary) Gotberg, Aaron Moon, Julia (Jonah) Keane, Nils (Elizaberth) Helander, Karl Helander, Joel Helander, Nathan (Kara) Stromberg, Lars (Katie) Stromberg; and 13 great-grandchildren, Otto, Gus and Arnie Gotberg, Willard and Sally Keane, Lucielle and Magnus Helander, Ben, Greta, and Juniper Stromberg, Quinten, Albin and Lydia Stromberg; and her dear sister, Audrey (Ted) Newton of Bath, Pa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jeanette Haskins; and two nephews, Danny and Jeffrey Haskins of Lexington, Ky.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Fairview Cemetery, Saturday (Dec. 9, 2020) at 9:30 a.m. for a short service of interment. A memorial service will then follow at the Evangelical Covenant Church at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. J.T. Madison of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany and assisted by Rev. Lars Stromberg of Hinsdale, Ill.
Due to the pandemic, the service may only be attended via live stream at: facebook.com/portcov.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Erickson-Hanson Funeral home of New Britain, Conn., and the Switzer Funeral Home of Port Allegany.