1/
Lucielle Stromberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT ALLEGANY - Lucielle Esther Stromberg, 93, of Cromwell, Conn., formerly of Port Allegany, died on Nov. 22, 2020, in the Skilled Nursing Section of Covenant Living in Cromwell.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Fairview Cemetery, Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at 9:30 a.m. for a short service of internment. A memorial service will then follow at the Evangelical Covenant Church at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. J.T. Madison of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany and assisted by Rev. Lars Stromberg of Hinsdale, Ill.
Due to the pandemic, the service may only be attended via live stream at: facebook.com/portcov.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved