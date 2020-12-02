I was at their wedding. And each summer when spending a week at "the farm", I loved it when we saw Bob and Lucille, because she was always smiling and kind and interested in others. They were a wonderful couple, and I so enjoyed seeing Bob and Sally not too long ago. And I met young Bobby at his chaplaincy internship—a miracle. What a legacy she leaves—a resurrection of sorts when one affects so many so deeply. She lives....

Sally Stromberg Kinnamon (John and Thurley's daughter)

Family