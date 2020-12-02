1/
Lucielle Stromberg
PORT ALLEGANY - Lucielle Esther Stromberg, 93, of Cromwell, Conn., formerly of Port Allegany, died on Nov. 22, 2020, in the Skilled Nursing Section of Covenant Living in Cromwell.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Fairview Cemetery, Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at 9:30 a.m. for a short service of internment. A memorial service will then follow at the Evangelical Covenant Church at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. J.T. Madison of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany and assisted by Rev. Lars Stromberg of Hinsdale, Ill.
Due to the pandemic, the service may only be attended via live stream at: facebook.com/portcov.

Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
I was at their wedding. And each summer when spending a week at "the farm", I loved it when we saw Bob and Lucille, because she was always smiling and kind and interested in others. They were a wonderful couple, and I so enjoyed seeing Bob and Sally not too long ago. And I met young Bobby at his chaplaincy internship—a miracle. What a legacy she leaves—a resurrection of sorts when one affects so many so deeply. She lives....
Sally Stromberg Kinnamon (John and Thurley's daughter)
