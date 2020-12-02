PORT ALLEGANY - Lucielle Esther Stromberg, 93, of Cromwell, Conn., formerly of Port Allegany, died on Nov. 22, 2020, in the Skilled Nursing Section of Covenant Living in Cromwell.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Fairview Cemetery, Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at 9:30 a.m. for a short service of internment. A memorial service will then follow at the Evangelical Covenant Church at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. J.T. Madison of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany and assisted by Rev. Lars Stromberg of Hinsdale, Ill.
Due to the pandemic, the service may only be attended via live stream at: facebook.com/portcov.