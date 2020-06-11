Lucille Johnson
1935 - 2020
Lucille L. Johnson, 84, of 424 Maple St. Ext., Kane, died Tuesday morning (June 9, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she recently resided.
Born Sept. 7, 1935, in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of Merle and Blanche Shaffer Barber. She was married to Ralph M. Johnson, who died in 1993.
Lucille had worked in the kitchen at the Residential Care Center, the Hillcrest Restaurant and Stackpole Corp., all in Kane, plus the Community Nurse Service.
She enjoyed her pet cats, playing the organ, crochet and reading.
Surviving are sons Virgil A. (Betty M.) Johnson and Roger E. Johnson, both of Kane; a daughter, Carol (Walter) Darr of Clarendon; and her grandson, Wally Darr and his fiancé Lauren Williams. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by brothers Charles and Lloyd Barber; and sisters, Joyce Stoneburg, Nadine and Bernice.
As per her request, there will be no service. Interment of her cremated remains will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
