Lucille M. Taylor, 88, of Chapel Ridge, formerly of 31 Taylor Drive, Bradford, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born July 26, 1931, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Ned and Catherine Dixon Freer.
On July 17, 1959, in the First United Methodist Church in Bradford, she married Clyde E. Taylor who preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1992.
She was a 1949 graduate of Otto Eldred High School and of the Doyle Beauty School in Buffalo, N.Y. She returned to Rixford to work as a beautician until her children came along, at which time she devoted her time to being a homemaker.
Lucille was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wimodausis Society, and Esther Circle.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Holly of Ashville, N.C., Sharon (Tim) Moonan of Bradford, and Alison (Jeff) Gigliotti of Bradford; three grandchildren, Paige Holly, Tyler Gigliotti and Taylor Gigliotti; one sister, Pat Sheffer of Bradford; two nieces and two grandnieces.
Lucille's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Lucille to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701 or The Learning Center, 90 Jackson Avenue, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020