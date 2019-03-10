Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucinda White. View Sign



Born May 20, 1965, in West Palm Beach, FL, she was a daughter of the late Joan M (Hurd) Yaros and Robert C. Benson, who survives, of West Palm Beach, Fl.

Surviving in addition to her father and step mom, Patti Benson, is one brother, Robert "Rob" (Cathy) Benson of Bradford, one aunt, Denise (John) Law, of Yardville, NJ, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother who died July 26, 2010 and a sister Julia "Jules" Petitt, who died February 13, 2017.

At the request of Cindy there will be no public services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.

Online condolences may be made @

Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019

