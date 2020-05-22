Luella E. Julian, 87, of 11 W. Irvine St., Lewis Run, passed away at her home on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) with her husband by her side.
Born on April 22, 1933, in Emporium, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Grace Smith Haskins. She attended Cameron County High School.
On Aug. 3, 1963, she married John A. Julian, who survives.
Luella worked for Corning Glass and Bradford Electronics. After retiring she and her husband owned and operated Julian's Cafe in Mount Jewett, and ran the Espresso Bar at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Surviving is her husband John of 56 years, three sons, Lawrence Julian of Mount Jewett, Dan Julian in Florida and Rocky Julian of Coleville; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jenny Johnson and Beverly Larson, and one brother, James Haskins, all of North Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Donna Norris and one brother Aaron Haskins.
There will be no public services. Private services will be held for family. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born on April 22, 1933, in Emporium, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Grace Smith Haskins. She attended Cameron County High School.
On Aug. 3, 1963, she married John A. Julian, who survives.
Luella worked for Corning Glass and Bradford Electronics. After retiring she and her husband owned and operated Julian's Cafe in Mount Jewett, and ran the Espresso Bar at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Surviving is her husband John of 56 years, three sons, Lawrence Julian of Mount Jewett, Dan Julian in Florida and Rocky Julian of Coleville; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jenny Johnson and Beverly Larson, and one brother, James Haskins, all of North Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Donna Norris and one brother Aaron Haskins.
There will be no public services. Private services will be held for family. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 22 to May 29, 2020.