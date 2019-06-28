Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Kilpatrick Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HILLSBORO, Ohio - Lyle Kilpatrick Jr., age 80, of Hillsboro, formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the Crestwood Nursing Center in Hillsboro.

He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Bradford, the son of the late Lyle D. Kilpatrick Sr. and Ruth F. Sherrick Kilpatrick. Lyle proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his military service, he owned and operated Lyle's Home Furnishings in Bradford. He also was an over-the-road truck driver and car salesman.

He was a member of the Bradford Lodge #749 F&AM, the Bradford VFW Post 212 and the Bradford Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2432. He loved deer hunting, cooking, dancing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Lyle is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Kilpatrick of Bradford; two stepchildren, Terry (Julie) Jackson and Tina (John) Mackey Bulmer, both of Bradford; three sisters, Fannie (Cliff) Parrot of Bradford, Irene "Dolly" Kilpatrick of Bradford and Lois (Ralph) Miller of Hillsboro; a brother-in-law, Richard Gilbert of Bradford; several grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mackey Kilpatrick; a son, James L. Kilpatrick; and three siblings, William D. Kilpatrick, Edward E. Kilpatrick and Marjorie L. Gilbert.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc HILLSBORO, Ohio - Lyle Kilpatrick Jr., age 80, of Hillsboro, formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the Crestwood Nursing Center in Hillsboro.He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Bradford, the son of the late Lyle D. Kilpatrick Sr. and Ruth F. Sherrick Kilpatrick. Lyle proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his military service, he owned and operated Lyle's Home Furnishings in Bradford. He also was an over-the-road truck driver and car salesman.He was a member of the Bradford Lodge #749 F&AM, the Bradford VFW Post 212 and the Bradford Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2432. He loved deer hunting, cooking, dancing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.Lyle is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Kilpatrick of Bradford; two stepchildren, Terry (Julie) Jackson and Tina (John) Mackey Bulmer, both of Bradford; three sisters, Fannie (Cliff) Parrot of Bradford, Irene "Dolly" Kilpatrick of Bradford and Lois (Ralph) Miller of Hillsboro; a brother-in-law, Richard Gilbert of Bradford; several grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mackey Kilpatrick; a son, James L. Kilpatrick; and three siblings, William D. Kilpatrick, Edward E. Kilpatrick and Marjorie L. Gilbert.In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc Published in The Bradford Era from June 28 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close