PORT ALLEGANY - Lynn F. Sorton, 69, of Parklane Drive, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born Sept. 20, 1950, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of John W. and Eleanor Ward Taylor. On Aug. 24, 1974, in Winchester, Va., she married William J. Sorton, who died Sept. 9, 2001.
Lynn was employed by Saint- Gobain Containers Inc., Port Allegany, retiring in 2010, after 20 years of service.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany. She was former president of the Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics & Allied Workers Union, Local 54.
Surviving are a son, Thomas J. (Tonya) Sorton of Port Allegany; three daughters, Colleen M. (Kevin) Saulter of Port Allegany, Melissa L. Sorton of Harrisonburg, Va., Darlene J. Sorton of Port Allegany; 4 grandsons, and a granddaughter; a brother, John J. (Terri) Taylor of Monroeville; a sister, Sandra J. Baehr of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband William.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019