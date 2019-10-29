Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Sorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Sorton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Sorton Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Lynn F. Sorton, 69, of Parklane Drive, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born Sept. 20, 1950, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of John W. and Eleanor Ward Taylor. On Aug. 24, 1974, in Winchester, Va., she married William J. Sorton, who died Sept. 9, 2001.
Lynn was employed by Saint- Gobain Containers Inc., Port Allegany, retiring in 2010, after 20 years of service.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany. She was former president of the Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics & Allied Workers Union, Local 54.
Surviving are a son, Thomas J. (Tonya) Sorton of Port Allegany; three daughters, Colleen M. (Kevin) Saulter of Port Allegany, Melissa L. Sorton of Harrisonburg, Va., Darlene J. Sorton of Port Allegany; 4 grandsons, and a granddaughter; a brother, John J. (Terri) Taylor of Monroeville; a sister, Sandra J. Baehr of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband William.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now