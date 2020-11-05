1/1
Mabel Johnson
KANE - Mabel Johnson, 92, formerly of Route 6 East near Kane, died early Wednesday morning (Nov. 4, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Jan. 9, 1928, in West Orange, N.J., she moved to Kane in 1950. She was the daughter of Peder and Margaret Liedersen Johnson, and, on Sept. 18, 1948 in Orange, N.J., married Herbert M. Johnson, who died in 2008.
Mabel was a legal secretary at Woods & Baker law firm in Kane. She was a member of Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane, where she belonged to the Women's Circle; was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Kane Senior Center, and was an avid sports fan, including basketball, football and baseball, especially the Pirates and the Steelers.
Surviving are her daughter, Dawn Johnson of Monroeville, a son Arne (Rhonda) Johnson of Kane; sisters Edith Abramsen of Caldwell, N.J. and Nancy Freidrich of Yarmouth, Maine. Two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, are a brother and a sister.
A graveside service will be held privately at Lebanon Cemetery in Kanesholm.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com



Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
