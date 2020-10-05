Madonna R. Miller, 84, of 268 Congress St., Bradford, passed away Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born in Blue Island, Ill., on June 21, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Delores Benzing Pruitt and Elmer Fouts.
She met her future husband in 1968 at the Harvey Moose Lodge, then on May 24, 1969 in Midlothian, Ill., she married Walter M. Miller Sr., who died, June 29, 2000.
Mrs. Miller had been employed in Chicago at Continental Bank. She moved to Bradford in 1985. Here she was a cook at the Bradford Moose Lodge for over 10 years.
She was a member of the Eagles Club Auxiliary # 2432, and a past member of the Women of the Moose, Bradford Chapter # 330.
Surviving are four daughters, Rozella (Joe Forbes) Triezenberg of Highland, Id., Roxanne Miller of Bradford, Linda Wible of Cochranton, and Deborah (Doug) Yantz of Holly, N.Y.; one son, Walter "Bucky" Miller Jr. of Bradford; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Dennis) Gunning of Ovid, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren, Lisa Wible who died June 30, 1980, and Eric Wible who died Oct. 4, 2010, her son-in-law Richard Wible, and three brothers, Theodore, Francis, and Richard Fouts.
There will be no public services at this time. Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service at a date to be announced next year. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Pavilion at BRMC.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
