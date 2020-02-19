|
|
Marcia L. Holly, 66, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to all she met, of 21 Gates Hollow, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at The Pavilion at BRMC, surrounded by many.
Born Oct. 6, 1953, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Wayne A. "Skip" and Marge M. Witter Manges.
She was a 1971 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Oct. 9, 1982, in the West Branch United Methodist Church, she married Jeff A. Holly, who survives.
Marcia had been employed as a receptionist for over 40 years, working for Dr. Robert E. White, Dr. Walter Brodis, Dr. Thomas Castillenti and she retired from Bradford Family Medicine and Dr. Jill Owens. Marcia was greatly valued for her caring and compassionate demeanor, her ability to understand and empathize with patients. Her efficient work ethic got the job done right.
Marcia enjoyed watching the food channel and trying new recipes, cooking for family, planning snacks and meals for family gatherings and races. She liked to vacation in Myrtle Beach, crocheting, knitting, and relaxing on her deck with a glass of wine. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandsons and going to their motocross races.
Marcia had the ability to tell it like it was but was willing to listen and be supportive when a friend was in need of a shoulder to lean on. She always had her hair and nails done and had a smile for everyone. Many people walk in and out of your life but only true friends leave a footprint on your heart.
Surviving are her husband, Jeff, of 37 years; one daughter, Shannon Kirk of Bloomsburg; two grandsons, Griffin Kirk and Gage Kirk; one brother, James L. (Karen) Manges of Bradford; two nieces; and several cousins.
At Marcia's request there will be no services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Oncology Department at Bradford Regional Medical Center or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020