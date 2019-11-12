|
Margaret "Peggy" M. Archer of Ashland, Va., continues her journey into a new life and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Kane, Pa., she was the daughter of Hugh Donald MacEwen and Margaret Baker MacEwen.
Peggy was a graduate of the Kane High School and attended Indiana University. She was married to Jack M. Archer on Sept. 1, 1957, and settled in Bradford in 1968. Together they operated Archer's Cards and Gifts, which served the community for 39 years. During that time, she went back to college at the age of 49. She graduated from The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and continued her academic studies at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., and earned her master's degree, graduating with honors. While pursuing her education, Peggy loved substitute teaching and after graduation, she taught remedial reading in the Bradford school district for 10 years.
She was a member of the Church of the Ascension for 50 years and sang in the choir. She was a lover of music, education and of the English language and was a member of the Women's Literary Club and the American Association of University Women.
She is survived by two daughters, Anne E. Archer of Ashland, Va., and Susan M. Archer of Richmond, Va.; one granddaughter, Chelsea (Andrew) Schlueter; three great-grandchildren, Arael, Cole and Graham Schlueter of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Patricia O'Connor of Silver Spring, Md., and Mary (Herbert) MacEwen Moore of New York, N.Y.; two cousins, Michael (Jan) Baker and Linda Harris, both of Kane, Pa., and their children.
She is preceded in death by Jack Morris Archer, her husband of 54 years; and her son, John Kent Archer; her brother-in-law, Charles O'Connor; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Briggs, and her children.
Friends are invited to celebrate her life on earth at a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradfored, Pa., with the Rev. Stacey Fussell, rector, officiating. Following will be a gathering of family and friends in the parish hall with light refreshments. All are welcome to proceed to Kane, Pa., for the interment at 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Garen Smith, First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Red Cross or a and flowers are welcome.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019