Margaret Chase

ROULETTE - Margaret J. Chase, 84, of Roulette, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) surrounded by her family in Roulette.
She was born March 15, 1936, in Crosby, a daughter of Frank J.and Edna O'Brien Cornelius. On June 16, 1956, in Roulette, she married Albert L. "Tink" Chase, who died Aug. 27, 2016.
Mrs. Chase was a graduate of Roulette High School and was employed by Viko Co. of Eldred. Ultimately, she was a homemaker tending to the needs of her family.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching NASCAR and Western movies, along with reading. She especially loved being with family.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Butch) DeBoer of Roulette and Carla (Jan) Skinner of Oviedo, Fla.; four grandchildren, Willy (Eryn) DeBoer, Cory (Brandie) Skinner, Troy Skinner and Carey (Jon) Ditges; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Ava Blue, Ryen and Brandt; along with several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
At Margaret's request, there will be no visitation or services held.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Roulette Fire Department or Potter County Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
