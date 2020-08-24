1/1
Margaret Chase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROULETTE - Margaret J. Chase, 84, of Roulette, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) surrounded by her family in Roulette.
She was born March 15, 1936, in Crosby, a daughter of Frank J.and Edna O'Brien Cornelius. On June 16, 1956, in Roulette, she married Albert L. "Tink" Chase, who died Aug. 27, 2016.
Mrs. Chase was a graduate of Roulette High School and was employed by Viko Co. of Eldred. Ultimately, she was a homemaker tending to the needs of her family.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching NASCAR and Western movies, along with reading. She especially loved being with family.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Butch) DeBoer of Roulette and Carla (Jan) Skinner of Oviedo, Fla.; four grandchildren, Willy (Eryn) DeBoer, Cory (Brandie) Skinner, Troy Skinner and Carey (Jon) Ditges; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Ava Blue, Ryen and Brandt; along with several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
At Margaret's request, there will be no visitation or services held.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Roulette Fire Department or Potter County Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Port Allegany

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved