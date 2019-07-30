|
KANE - Margaret A. "Peggy" Cheuka, 68, of 322 Haines St., Kane, died early Monday morning (July 29, 2019) at the Warren Manor, where recently resided.
Born May 15, 1951, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Gino F. and Virginia M. Gallagher Carloni. On Aug. 29, 1992, in Kane, she married Joseph Cheuka, who survives.
A 1969 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, Peggy attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Olean (N.Y.) Business Institute. She had been a bookkeeper for Halcolm Bard CPA, Kane Magnetics, Koza Water Hauling, Radio Shack and Kane Liquid Fuels, all in Kane. She also was a social member of the Sheffield VFW.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Kane, are a sister Judy Zetts of Bradford, a brother Bob Carloni of Charleston, W.Va., nieces Gina Zetts and Rachel Carloni and nephew Ryan Zetts; grandnephews Anden, Tayton, and Owen Zetts, and a grandniece, Violet Pittenger.
A service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019