Margaret E. "Marge" Fisher, 100, of Ellicott City, Md., formerly of 81 Derrick Road, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at her residence in Ellicott City, Md., surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 8, 1918 in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Alice Moser Zunner. She attended schools in Cattaraugus County, N.Y.

On the 25th of June, 1938, in Limestone, N.Y., she married Wesley D. Fisher, who died March 9, 2000.

Mrs. Fisher owned and operated the East Bradford Laundromat for many years and assisted her husband in the operation of Fisher Ornamental Iron Works in East Bradford. After the death of her husband she worked at the Bradford Ecumenical Home from 2000 until she reached the age of 92, and then retired.

Marge was a member of St. Francis Church and the Rosary Altar Society.

Surviving are one daughter, Judith Anne Miller of Plainville, Mass.; one son, Chester Fisher of Columbia, Md.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Jack W. Fisher; and one sister.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Francis Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as Celebrant. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Salamanca, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial if desired may be made to a .

