Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church
95 E Corydon St
Bradford, PA 16701
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
95 E. Corydon Street
Bradford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Frisina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Frisina


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Frisina Obituary
PARMA, Ohio - Margaret M. Kutchmire Frisina, died peacefully at the age of 98 on Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) after nearly a century of a strong life well lived.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Ralph.
Born in Bradford, Pa., on July 19, 1921, as the daughter of John E. and Mary E. Minchak Kutchmire, she was a sister of the late John (Bettty) Kutchmire II and Eleanor (Jack) Maze.
Many nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbors are survivors of Margaret who are too many to mention. They know who they are to Margaret. Margaret has already loved them through their lives. Over the years they have been blessed to have such a humble, generous and loving person as Margaret.
Margaret was retired from Sterling Castings in Wellington, Ohio, where she worked as an office manager.
Margaret's life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at St. Bernard Church, 95 E. Corydon Street, Bradford, PA 16701, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -