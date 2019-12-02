|
PARMA, Ohio - Margaret M. Kutchmire Frisina, died peacefully at the age of 98 on Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) after nearly a century of a strong life well lived.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Ralph.
Born in Bradford, Pa., on July 19, 1921, as the daughter of John E. and Mary E. Minchak Kutchmire, she was a sister of the late John (Bettty) Kutchmire II and Eleanor (Jack) Maze.
Many nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbors are survivors of Margaret who are too many to mention. They know who they are to Margaret. Margaret has already loved them through their lives. Over the years they have been blessed to have such a humble, generous and loving person as Margaret.
Margaret was retired from Sterling Castings in Wellington, Ohio, where she worked as an office manager.
Margaret's life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at St. Bernard Church, 95 E. Corydon Street, Bradford, PA 16701, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019