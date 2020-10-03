

Margaret Joan Cohen died at the age of 100 in Centennial, Colo.

Joan was born Christmas day Dec. 25th, 1919, the daughter of William F. Shuman and Viola A. Cotton Shuman, at her home in Rixford.

She was a graduate of Otto High School, Class of 1937. She attended Bucknell University and following graduation from the Erie Beauty School, she received her beautician's license.

Joan was first married to Stanley Jay Kahle of Duke Center, with whom she had two sons, Jay Paul Kahle and William Franklin Kahle.

She later was married to Leonard Cohen of Buffalo, N.Y., with whom she had two daughters, Lynn Joan Cohen Hinkle and Lori Ann Cohen. Leonard and Joan were married 66 years until his death in 2014. They resided in Bradford, until 1963 when they moved to Aurora, Colo., where they lived for 40 years before moving to Caley Ridge Assisted Living facility in 2011.

She loved being a hairdresser and prior to moving to Colorado she had a Beauty Shop in her mother's home in Rixford where many of her friends enjoyed not only their "haircuts" but the "social gathering" and the great lunches which her mother Viola always served to everyone there at lunch time.

Joan shared the musical talent which the Shuman family had been blessed with and enjoyed singing in Minstrel Shows, the Church Choir and other musical performances. She was very committed to her Christian faith and was very involved in her church, Cherry Creek Presbyterian, and the Cherry Creek Women's Club. Joan also faithfully returned to Pennsylvania nearly every year to attend the Otto Alumni Banquets, where she was reunited with her many friends and classmates.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard, her son William "Billy" Kahle, and her brothers and their wives Jack (Isabel) Shuman and William "Bill" (Helen) Shuman.

She is survived by her children: Jay Paul (Jacki) Kahle of Duke Center, Lynn (Steve) Hinkle and Lori Cohen, both of Centennial, Colo.; four grandchildren: Sarah Kahle Fowler of Duke Center, Stephanie (Gayor) Geller, Courtney (Travis) Taylor, and Jeffrey Hinkle in Colorado. Joan had six great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed very much. Also three nieces, Joan Shuman Holcomb, Marcia Shuman, Kay Shuman Baker and a nephew Craig Shuman.

Joan was born on Christmas Day and she celebrated her 100th birthday on her last Christmas surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her friends and caregivers at Caley Ridge.

The family held a private service prior to burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery where she will join her husband, Leonard who served in World War II.



