JEROMESVILLE, Ohio - Margaret June Noyes, 90, of Wooster, passed away Saturday (April 13, 2019) at her residence.

She was born June 22, 1928, in Bradford, Pa., the daughter of Ray and Ida Cramer Louk Sr. She worked as a cashier for various grocery stores and attended the Garber Brethren Church in Ashland.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Raught of Wooster and Linda Potter of Dalton; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; and two brothers, Ray Louk Jr. and Louis Louk, both of Bradford, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Leroy Noyes; a grandson, Richie Potter; a brother, Russell Louk; and a sister, Betty Clark.

Services will be at noon Wednesday at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Chaplain Charlotte Glasgo officiating. Burial will be in New Pittsburg Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

The family credits LifeCare Hospice with providing wonderful care of Margaret.

84 N High St

Jeromesville , OH 44840

